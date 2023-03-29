Green Back Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has lowered his demands in an Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets, specifically regarding the 13th-overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Mike Florio said on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Well the hold up had been Pat that the Packers were adamant on getting the 13th-overall pick in this year’s draft, and I think they backed away from that,” Florio said on the Pat McAfee Show. “The key this week was when Brian Gutekunst, the GM of the Packers said, ‘we’re not necessarily going to get a first-round pick.’ That to me was a major concession acknowledging they’re no longer demanding 13 overall in 2023.”

"The Packers have backed away from wanting the Jets 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft"@ProFootballTalk dives into what the trade compensation could be for Aaron Rodgers#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9mqskRZV9t — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 29, 2023

Florio also detailed what he believes the Packers will eventually get from the Jets for Aaron Rodgers.

“I think they’re going to get a second-round pick from the Jets in this year, a second-round pick next year that can become a first-round pick depending upon what the Jets do with Aaron Rodgers this year, and on the back end, possibility that the Jets get something back from the Packers if he only plays one year, in 2025.”

Prior reporting that the biggest sticking point is that last component. The Jets reportedly fear that Rodgers will only play for one season with them, specifically because of his comments on the Pat McAfee Show saying he was 90% retired before he went on his darkness retreat.

It seems that an Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets is inevitable, and the package that the Jets will send to the Packers seems to be taking shape.