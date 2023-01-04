By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers knows very well what fueled the Green Bay Packers’ recent surge that put them well in position to make the playoffs: faith.

At 4-8 on the season following their Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like the season was over for the Packers. They just weren’t the same Green Bay team anymore, with Rodgers committing more mistakes than he usually does and the rest of the team really struggling to get it together.

However, the last four weeks have been different, with the Green Bay franchise clicking just like that and pulling off convincing wins here and there. They won four straight to make their record 8-8 and control their destiny with a win-and-in showdown with the Detroit Lions in Week 18.

Speaking after Week 17 that saw them take down the Minnesota Vikings 41-17, Rodgers shared that the fact they never lost faith was the reason they were able to stage such an incredible run late in the season.

“I had faith, much like at 4-6 I think in ’16,” Rodgers said, referencing the 2016 season when they suffered a four-game losing skid midway through the campaign, only to end it by winning six straight, per NFL.com.

“Sometimes you’ve got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more. But I definitely had faith I was going to go down scrapping, for sure. I do believe in the power of manifestation and I do believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind. And when you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen.”

Aaron Rodgers did say recently that despite the fact that he “was resigned” to the possibility that they could miss the postseason, he never lost that mindset that they could still stage a comeback.

Now, they are just one win away from making the playoffs after many teams doubted them. Of course they have to get the job done come Week 18, but clearly, no one’s writing them off amid the hot streak they are in.