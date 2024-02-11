The Raiders are not willing to let Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams reunite.

The Green Bay Packers duo of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams absolutely ruled the league when everything was working out. Sadly, both had to part ways with the wide receiver heading to the Las Vegas Raiders and the quarterback moving on to the New York Jets. There is still hope of a reunion. However, it will be determined by the willingness of Mark Davis to let go of their great weapon.

Aaron Rodgers has been constantly trying to recruit Davante Adams to join the Jets, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The biggest roadblock is that the Raiders led by Antonio Pierce and Mark Davis believe that they are a few pieces away from going back to their winning ways. This means that there is no willingness to send the prized Raiders wideout to the Jets.

What the Raiders are planning to do is get a more permanent presence at the quarterback position. The best they could do is get someone in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pierce does have some deep connections with Jayden Daniels which could make them get him. They could be able to do this by notching a better position in the draft to help their chances of acquiring the LSU football star.

It has now been two seasons where the Jets did not find success in reuniting Adams and Rodgers. There might be a silver lining on the horizon for both of these teams once next season wraps up. But for now, it seems like their reunion will not happen anytime soon.