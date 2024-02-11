NFL makes final ruling on Raiders' Davante Adams over photographer shove incident.

Davante Adams faced criticism back in early October 2022 after shoving a photographer when the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 30-29. It was an incident that happened so long ago that many forgot about it. However, the NFL has finally made its ruling on the situation.

Adams won't face any discipline for his actions from the league, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Although a misdemeanor charge was dropped last summer, the NFL finally closed the probe right before Super Bowl 58.

“The NFL informed Raiders WR Davante Adams he won't be disciplined for shoving a photographer following a 2022 game in Kansas City, per sources. Prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor assault charge against Adams last summer, but the league probe remained open. Now, it's closed.”

Adams shoved the photographer out of frustration and apologized almost immediately. Despite that, the photographer, Park Zebley, took legal action over the incident. After roughly a year and a half, the Raiders wide receiver can finally put it in the past. The situation never developed into anything too serious. Which is good thing considering it wasn't like Davante Adams beat up the guy.

The veteran wide receiver had another strong season for the Raiders. He finished with 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns off of 103 receptions. Adams should continue playing at a high level for Las Vegas. He's not due to hit free agency until 2027 despite the fact the franchise has an out on his contract in 2025. But considering he doesn't appear to be losing a step, it's hard to imagine the front office moving on from him.

With that said, Adams can now just focus on football with this whole photographer incident behind him. The Raiders will aim to build around him this offseason to improve their chances of making the playoffs next season.