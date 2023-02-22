There has been much speculation about what Aaron Rodgers will do this offseason, and people within the Green Bay Packers organization expect him to return to the team, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

“A conversation I had with a very important Green Bay Packers source, who quite honestly believes that Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers and that all of this is being overhyped,” Darlington said. “He looks at the contract that Aaron Rodgers signed last year, the commitment that he gave to the team and believes that at the end of the day Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers.”

Rodgers signed a three-year $150,815,000 million extension with the Packers last offseason that runs through the 2026 season, when he turns 43, according to Spotrac.

Rodgers had a down year by his standards in 2022. He threw for 3695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, with the Packers going 8-9 and missing the playoffs.

There has been much speculation about Rodgers joining the New York Jets via a trade this offseason. Darlington believes that the Jets should sign Derek Carr right now based on the information he is hearing about Rodgers and what he has heard about Derek Carr’s meeting with the Jets.

There have been recent reports that the Packers are ‘disgusted‘ with Aaron Rodgers and are ready to transition to Jordan Love, but this latest report from Darlington seems to indicate that the team would like to have him back.

Jordan Love would be an option for the Packers if Rodgers does ultimately decide to leave, but some within the organization are expressing confidence that Rodgers will be back with the team in 2023.