While Aaron Rodgers sits in darkness pondering his future, what if the Green Bay Packers nearly made that decision months ago? Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was “convinced” that the switch from Rodgers to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love was necessary late in the 2022 season, according to the latest NFL rumors from Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

“At one point late last year, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told an NFL colleague he was convinced it was time the organization move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and see what Jordan Love had in him.”

Gutenkunst reportedly told an “NFL colleague” that he felt it was time for the Packers to move on from Aaron Rodgers and see what they had in Jordan Love, who has been sitting behind the four-time NFL MVP since he entered the league, per these rumors.

Gutenkunst had said that he believed Love was capable of being a starter in this league when pressed earlier this year, though he emphasized the need for the Utah State product to see game action.

In two seasons, Love hasn’t seen the field much for the Packers, appearing in 10 games while making just one career start in 2021.

At one point during the 2022 season, it seemed like he would. Rodgers, who battled thumb and rib injuries, wasn’t playing particularly well for the 4-8 Packers back in November.

Could that have been the point where Gutekunst as considering a natural passing of the torch?

If it was, it didn’t happen, as Rodgers finished off the season and nearly helped the Packers sneak into the playoffs before they were bested by the Detroit Lions in their last game of the season.

At some point, the Rodgers-Love transition will occur. Will it happen this offseason?