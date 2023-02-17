With his future up in the air, Aaron Rodgers may have played his final snap for the Green Bay Packers. One veteran reporter believes the Packers are ready to fully move on from Rodgers after 18 years.

Green Bay has, “all but moved on,” from Rodgers, Bob McGinn said on his Go Long Pod. McGinn thinks that the Packers are disgruntled with how the Rodgers’ situation has played out and are more prepared to start Jordan Love at quarterback.

“They’re disgusted with him and they’re ready to move on,” McGinn said of the Packers’ feelings towards Rodgers.

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract with the Packers in 2022. However, he has left Green Bay in the dark about whether he intends to play for the team, request a trade or retire heading into the 2023 season. To McGinn’s point, perhaps the Packers are getting frustrated with Rodgers’ tactics.

But while McGinn covered the Packers for 39 years, it’s hard to imagine the Packers just giving up on Rodgers. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion. Rodgers is the Packers’ franchise leader in passing touchdowns (475) and trails just Brett Favre for the franchise record for passing yards (59,055).

Jordan Love has appeared in just 10 games in the NFL. He’s made just one start, in a losing effort, and has an equal 3/3 TD/INT ratio. Even if the Packers are disgruntled with how Rodgers handled his situation, it seems a bit unheralded for Green Bay to just give up on him.

Covering the team as long as he did, McGinn likely has some close ties inside the Packers’ organization. Still, Green Bay and their fans are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ big decision for this upcoming season.