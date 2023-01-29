It seems like the Aaron Rodgers era of the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end. After completely missing the playoffs, the team is at a crossroads surrounding their star QB. Do they let the face of the franchise have one more go-around with the team, or do they trade him now while he still has value? Well, based on recent reports, it might be the latter, per Adam Schefter.

“League sources are convinced that the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre. Those sources also believe that (Aaron) Rodgers is well aware of the Packers’ feelings on the situation.”

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had an unbelievably awful 2022 season, which was surprising for many people. Yes, Davante Adams left the team, but many expected this team to be competitive. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. They were near the bottom of the standings for most of the season, and then lost in Week 18 to the Detroit Lions to fully end their playoff dreams.

Green Bay has long tried to kick the can down the road about an ARod-less future. Now, the Packers might be facing that head-on by trading Aaron Rodgers. The question, though, is whether the trade will be a quick pivot or a full-on rebuild. They do have Jordan Love to take over the starting job. Perhaps they might trade for a proven QB in order to continue competing.

Will the Packers go full 2008 and trade Aaron Rodgers (perhaps to the Jets again)? Only time will tell.