The Green Bay Packers could realistically trade QB Aaron Rodgers during the offseason, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“This will be the third straight offseason in which Aaron Rodgers’ future is the subject of much speculation,” Schefter said on ESPN. “But make no mistake, both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers has made his thoughts clear on his future with Green Bay already since the Packers’ season came to an end. He admitted that he doesn’t want to stay with the team if a rebuild were to occur. Rodgers also believes he can still play at an MVP-caliber level in the right situation. However, he hinted that Green Bay may not be the best situation for him.

As Schefter mentioned, Aaron Rodgers’ future has been a popular subject of discussion over the past few years. Retirement has been a topic of conversation, but it seems likely that he will play at least one more season given his MVP take. With that being said, a trade also seems likelier this offseason then previous ones as a result of the Packers’ potential franchise direction.

Backup QB Jordan Love is waiting for an opportunity to take over. The Packers are fresh off of a forgettable 2022 campaign which could lead to a rebuild around Love. And that would probably spell the end of Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the team.

With that being said, there is still hope for Packers’ fans who want Rodgers to stay. Nothing is certain at this juncture and Green Bay may choose to build around the future Hall of Famer heading into 2023.

We will continue to provide updates on the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers situation as they are made available.