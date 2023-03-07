The Seattle Seahawks just made a massive commitment to quarterback Geno Smith for the upcoming season. However, head coach Pete Carroll could have an eye on the future regardless of that deal.

The Seahawks met with Florida Football quarterback Anthony Richardson at the Combine. Furthermore, Richardson and the Seahawks are said to have had an “instant rapport,” according to ESPN.

Richardson recalled meeting Carroll to ESPN, saying, “He had this big smile on his face. We shook hands, and something about it was just different. You only see these guys on TV. And now I’m in their presence and they’re right there talking to me. And they’re interested in me. That makes you feel good.”

Richardson had an incredible combine, impressing scouts and fans alike with his performance. Among his achievements was setting a new quarterback record for the vertical jump. He jumped 40.5 inches in the air.

However, he really impressed with his lone attempt at the 40-yard dash. The Florida football product ran an official 4.43 during the event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

It makes all the sense in the world why the Seahawks are interested in Richardson. While enjoying a bounce-back season a year ago, Smith is not the long-term answer under center.

The Seahawks have a major decision to make with their fifth overall selection. Do they take Richardson to sit behind Smith, or do they grab a top defensive prospect? Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Alabama’s Will Anderson could be available with the fifth overall pick. Only time will tell which direction Seattle goes in April.