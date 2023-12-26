NFL insider Adam Schefter provided an update on Baker Mayfield's potential return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.

What does the future hold for Baker Mayfield with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Rumors have recently swirled suggesting that Mayfield could return to Tampa Bay in 2024. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided an update on a potential Mayfield return during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.

“They (Buccaneers) love this guy (Mayfield) the way they loved (Tom) Brady,” Schefter said. “You don't think of him like that. He really relates to that team, they relate to him. I think that there's this mutual respect there. To me, he's doing for Tampa this year a little bit what Geno (Smith) did in Seattle last year, and Geno parlayed that into a nice little extension.

“It was not a top of the market deal. I think to me that becomes something of a model that Baker and the Bucs can base their contract talks off of.”

Baker Mayfield set for Buccaneers return?

The Buccaneers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, improving their record to 8-7. Tampa Bay has quietly placed themselves in the playoff conversation and Baker Mayfield deserves a lot of credit for the Buccaneers' success.

The 28-year-old QB has thrown for 3,598 yards and 26 touchdowns. It seems as if Mayfield has found a place where he feels comfortable.

Mayfield began his career with the Cleveland Browns in 20108 and displayed signs of promise. He even led Cleveland to a playoff berth during his time with the organization. Things ended on a somewhat sour note, however, and the QB ended up in Carolina with the Panthers for the 2022 campaign.

His tenure in Carolina was brief and Mayfield later joined the Los Angeles Rams the same season. All of that led to Mayfield landing in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers.

And 15 games into his career with the Bucs, Tampa Bay has found success and Mayfield looks like the quarterback he was during the early portion of his time with the Browns. Unless something changes in the near-future, it's difficult to imagine Baker Mayfield playing in a different jersey in 2024.