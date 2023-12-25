See what the veteran quarterback had to say about the Buccaneers' eagerness to have him return under center in 2024.

Following a weekend report that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were interested in keeping quarterback Baker Mayfield under center for 2024, the fifth-year pro echoed a similar sentiment following the team's 30-12 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday.

“I would love to be here,” said Mayfield after the game, according to a social media post by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. “It's a great city, great group of guys, great organization, but winning ball games takes care of that. We'll have that discussion after the year.”

2023 is Mayfield's first season in Tampa Bay after stints with the Cleveland Browns (who selected him number one overall out of Oklahoma in the 2018 NFL Draft,) Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

“He's been outstanding,” Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles said on Sunday of Mayfield, according to ESPN. “He's been outstanding in December. That's what you want from your quarterback in December. Everybody knows each other's plays right about now. But when you're trying to make a push and your quarterback is playing great, it gives you a chance.”

Mayfield threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win, the Bucs' fourth win in a row. At 8-7, the Buccaneers sit atop the NFC South in control of the NFC's fourth playoff spot with games remaining at home against division rivals the New Orleans Saints (7-8) and on the road against the Carolina Panthers (2-13).

The Jaguars, meanwhile, have been reeling, having lost the fourth straight, including their home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4th, in which they were playing for the AFC's number one seed.