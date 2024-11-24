In the Chicago Bears' Week 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, first-year quarterback Caleb Williams has officially claimed the franchise's rookie passing record. Heading into this matchup, Williams needed just 178 yards to overtake Mitch Trubisky (2,193) as the team's leading passer as a rookie. And with a 37-yard screen to DJ Moore, the record is officially his.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, Chicago had possession of the No. 1 pick, and with that, the Bears made a selection that was set to turn this franchise around. The Bears have never been a team with prolific passers throughout their 103-year history, and Williams was drafted to be the one to change that narrative.

Well, with six games on the schedule following Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Williams can create a sizable gap between him and Trubisky.

And while the Bears' season hasn't been full of many positives following the detrimental Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders, the former No. 1 pick can look back on his record-setting rookie season with a bit more pride.

Bears' QB Caleb Williams continues shining under Thomas Brown

Following a slow start to their 2024 season behind former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the Bears and their rookie quarterback have seemed to find a new sense of identity under interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

This team looked lethargic and disconnected under Waldron, however, the Bears have looked completely different with Brown leading the offense over the last two weeks.

And for the better.

For those who watched Williams play throughout his rookie season, rather than just look at his box score, they would know Williams has been playing well— especially considering what he's been working with.

While some thought the Bears made the wrong choice drafting Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it's clear that Williams was destined to land in Chicago. Not only has Williams proven that he was the right choice with the first pick, but he's done so in record-setting fashion with six games left on the schedule.

With the record set in Week 12, Williams has six more starts to see how high the bar can be set.