As the NFC North proceeds to be one of the most competitive divisions in football, The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have potential targets that could be moved prior to the NFL trade deadline, per Ian Rapoport.

For Green Bay, the primary strength of their team is offense. They've racked up the fourth-highest total yards per game with 400.8, and 27 offensive points. At 4-2, the Packers are looking for any way to shore up any voids or flaws within their roster. As good as the offense has been since the return of Jordan Love in Week 4, the defense has been their downfall. The Packers allowed at least 31 points in each of their losses this season.

In an attempt to locate a defensive gem on the trade market, the Packers are expected to shop defensive end Preston Smith and left tackle Andre Dillard. Both players possess the highest value at the moment to entice opposing franchises.

The Bears, on the other hand, are clicking well offensively and defensively. Rookie Caleb Williams has found a major spark after enduring a tough start to the 2024-25 campaign. He's established a consistent rhythm with his talented receiving corps, and has the Bears looking like a fierce contender in the NFC at 4-2. Running back Khalil Herbert and guard Nate Davis could become appealing trade pieces for Chicago.

When do Packers and Bears play each other?

The Packers and Bears have officially reignited their rivalry amid their championship aspirations in 2024. The two meetings on November 17 and a flex game on January 4 between these fierce competitors could have significant implications.