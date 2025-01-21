The Chicago Bears made it official, hiring Ben Johnson as the team’s new head coach on Monday. Johnson spent the last six seasons on the Detroit Lions’ coaching staff. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022 and the Lions finished as a top four overall offense in each of his three seasons at the helm. In 2024, Detroit boasted the best scoring offense in the league, averaging 33.2 points per game.

All that success led to Johnson getting paid. A lot. The Bears apparently made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. While the specifics of Johnson’s deal with the Bears haven't been released, sources indicate the 38-year-old first-time head coach will be making $13 million a year, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

If that figure is accurate, Johnson would be the seventh-highest paid head coach in the NFL, per BOOG on X. Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers is currently the sixth highest-paid coach in the league, making $14 million a year. And longtime Baltimore Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh had been seventh in terms of annual compensation, bringing in $12 million per season.

Now, Johnson slots in at seventh, assuming the initial reports regarding his contract are accurate. While it’s not Andy Reid money, as the veteran coach makes $20 million a year to lead the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a serious salary for a young, unproven coordinator turned head coach.

The Bears opened the checkbook for Ben Johnson

However, the head-turning offer from the Bears was likely necessary as Johnson was a highly-coveted coaching candidate who had been drawing interest from a number of teams. The fact that the Bears hired Johnson without an in-person interview speaks to the fact that his services were in serious demand.

Although the Lions’ season ended in disappointment after a loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional round, Johnson’s work with Jared Goff over the last three years was proof enough for the Bears that he was best suited to mentor former first overall pick Caleb Williams.

It was clear Chicago was intent on hiring an offensive-minded coach who could get the most out of Williams. The young passer’s rookie season did not go according to plan for the Bears, who fired head coach Matt Eberflus after a disastrous Thanksgiving Day performance against the Lions.

Now the team is welcoming Johnson as a hero. While it remains to be seen if he can successfully lead a team, as opposed to just an offense, the Bears have hope. After posting one winning season in the last 12 years, Chicago fans finally have a legitimate reason to be hopeful.