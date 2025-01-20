While four teams are still battling it out to make it to the Super Bowl and take home the Lombardi Trophy, the other 28 teams have all turned their attention to next season. For some franchises, the means picking out who their next head coach will be.

Some of those teams are competing for the services of Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is pretty clearly the hottest name on the head coaching market in this cycle. The Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to Johnson in recent weeks and the Chicago Bears are in the market for the top play caller as well.

Despite all of the noise around Johnson and the Raiders, the Bears are still on the table for him according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“Developing: There are league sources who now believe Ben Johnson is deeply considering the head coach vacancy with the Chicago Bears, per league sources,” Anderson reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson is now available for hire after his Lions were on the wrong end of a shocking 45-31 upset at the hands of the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round on Saturday night. Now, Johnson can turn his attention fully to the jobs available before choosing his next path.

Bears hiring Ben Johnson would be a home run

The Bears are in desperate need of an offensive head coach to develop quarterback Caleb Williams, who had a very rocky rookie season with the Bears. However, if Chicago can bring in a stable option with the resume of Johnson on the offensive side of the ball, it has a chance to change the direction of the franchise.

Williams would be an interesting fit with Johnson, who has spent the past few seasons working with Jared Goff in Detroit. However, it's reasonable to assume that an offensive mind like Johnson would be able to adapt to Williams' skill set and put him in positions to succeed.

Williams plays off-schedule far too much at this stage of his career. While that is a strength of his, it's impossible to live in the NFL consistently when you're getting all of your production out of second reaction plays. If Johnson can unlock some easy buttons for Williams that come within the flow of the offense, those creative plays that Williams make can put the offense over the top and make it an elite unit.

Johnson would also be able to bring the sound pass protection plans over from Detroit. While it would take years for the Bears to replicate the talent that the Lions have up front, turning this Bears offensive line into a well-coached, sound unit would go a long way to at least making them an average group right away. All of these factors make Johnson the obvious top choice in Chicago.