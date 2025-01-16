Entering as a tiny favorite against the Ravens in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, the Buffalo Bills have bold expectations for the contest. And here is why the Bills are the Super Bowl favorite after destroying the Broncos in the Wild Card round.

Keep in mind that being the Super Bowl favorite can last just one week in the playoffs. If another team seems to put it all together, the Bills could take a step back among perceptions for the quest.

However, coming out of the Wild Card round, the Bills displayed enough on both sides of the ball to have that look as the team to beat. Apologies to the two-time-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, but they have squeaked by in so many games this season they will have to prove it in the playoffs.

It all starts with Bills QB Josh Allen

Again, steps need to be slow here. There’s a chance Allen won’t even be the best quarterback on the field for Sunday’s divisional-round contest. With Lamar Jackson on the other sideline, Allen will have to shine to stand out.

But Allen knows how to bring it. He’s done it all season. Also, he’s gotten nice protection from the offensive line along the way, according to Joe Buscaglia of nytimes.com.

“The Broncos boasted one of the top-producing defensive lines in the NFL this season,” Buscaglia wrote. “And they were up against a Bills offensive line that is among the league’s elite. If one of those two strengths dominated the matchup, it would go a long way to winning. And the Bills offensive line dominated the matchup.

“The Bills offensive line, as it’s been all year, was the engine of their offense, and should they finally push into the Super Bowl this year, it will likely be one of the most significant reasons that it happens.”

A solid offensive line, that allowed only 14 sacks on Allen this year — a career-low by 10 — makes him tougher, bolder, and more dangerous. The Ravens have their hands full because while Allen does his thing, the Bills also get the ball into the end zone on the ground, as pointed out by Colin Cowherd via buffalobills.com.

“There's never been a team in pro football that had 30 passing touchdowns and over 30 rushing touchdowns,” Cowherd said. “Not only do they win at home. all but one home game was a blowout. Seven wins by 20 points. I think this offense is incredible. This team right now is so good offensively, left tackle, quarterback, weapons, run game, I have 'em number one by an inch. I think this is the year, I think this is the best version of Buffalo.”

Bills defense also plays into the equation

The return of linebacker Matt Milano is no small part of this story. He gives the defense direction, according to Dan Orlovsky on One Bills Live via buffalobills.com.

“If you go back to that first game (against the Ravens), one of the massive takeaways was, oh my gosh, they just took advantage of Buffalo's eyes,” Orlovsky said. “And they had them completely running side to side. It just vacated space and it was kind of, you know, in a mocking way, so easy for Baltimore. So, to have the discipline of that group back is going to be huge.

“To have the speed of that group back is going to be huge. I also think just having the ability, and I'm not saying that it's going to be a pin to shut out, but just have the ability for Milano to be in some situations, spying, on Lamar is going to be a huge deal in some of those past game situations. I think Milano would be a prime candidate to be that person, more often than not.”

The Bills came to life against the Broncos, holding them to 224 yards of total offense. They also totaled a pair of sacks against elusive QB Bo Nix and had four tackles for loss.

Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau said the Bills’ defense understands it needs to play a big role in order to handle the Ravens overall, according to espn.com.

“It really was just a message to ourselves,” Rousseau said. “We know who we are week after week, and what we’re capable of and what we’re supposed to do out there. That’s what it’s all about.”

Bills’ level of belief riding high

The Bills enter the game with tons of confidence, tackle Dion Dawkins said according to a post on X by Colin Cowherd via buffalobills.com.

“Yes, this is the best that that I've felt,” Dawkins said. “This is the best that the team has felt. (Also,) this is the best that I've seen Josh. This is the best that I've seen McDermott, and this is the best that I've seen my coordinator. And with having a quarterback with his head calm and his head on, you know, just calm, cool and collected all day, every day, that takes a big toll on the team. He comes in to work every day positive… This is the best Buffalo Bills team I have ever been a part of in my eight seasons that I've been here.”

That kind of attitude is what it takes to push a team over the top. It’s looking more and more like the Bills might have all the tools to get where they want to be.