It's possible that Belichick could sit out in 2024 and return the following season

While rumors that Bill Belichick would be fired by the New England Patriots circulated on a non-stop basis throughout the second half of the NFL season, it was still something of a shock when Belichick and New England owner Robert Kraft made the announcement that the legendary head coach would not be returning to Foxboro in 2024.

Once it was on the record that Belichick would no longer serve as the Patriots' head coach, he was the top name on the list of available head coaches. It appeared that he could pick and choose his next job and go to a team that he perceived had the best chance to win a Super Bowl.

It did not work out that way. As the head coaching openings were filled — Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers was the glamour hire — Belichick was left on the outside looking in. He had two interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, but he did not get the job as the Falcons hired Raheem Morris.

It appears fairly certain that Belichick will not be coaching an NFL team during the 2024 season. It will mark the first time since 1974 that he is not working for an NFL team in some capacity.

But is there a chance that Belichick will return to the sidelines in the 2025 season? According to a report from CBS Sports, Belichick has an excellent chance to resurface as a candidate next season.

He wants to win a seventh Super Bowl and pass Don Shula to become the NFL's all-time winningest coach, and that won't change in another season. However, Bill Belichick would be 73 at the start of the 2025 season, and that may be a factor that keeps him from finding the right position.