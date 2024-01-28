Despite his legendary status, Bill Belichick is yet to find an NFL home.

Well, this is definitely a surprise. When Bill Belichick was let go by the New England Patriots, many believed that the legendary head coach would easily find a new home in the NFL. After the dust has settled, though, Belichick is yet to sign with a team. It's a truly bizarre scenario: the winningest coach in the NFL today cannot find a team.

The big question is: what will Bill Belichick do now? The former Patriots head coach doesn't have a lot of other opportunities available in the NFL right now. z? Well, one thing that the ex-Pats coach could try is TV, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: Bill Belichick, with no coaching landing spot, may land on TV; #Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is set to bring on DC Jesse Minter from #Michigan; The #Eagles hire OC Kellen Moore, who will bring fresh ideas. pic.twitter.com/pk64U5C87L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

Some might wonder if Belichick is even a good fit for NFL television. The ex-Patriots coach has a gruff personality and is known to be indifferent at best and callous at worst to the media. However, there are a few instances where Belichick showed that he'd be a great presence in television. He might not be a loudmouth, but his years of experience and game knowledge will be highly valued in a broadcast.

What's holding Belichick back from getting a new job in the NFL? Well, there's a couple of theories why. The first reason is his age: most of the teams looking for a head coach are rebuilding teams. They'd prefer to have a younger coach to guide the team into the future. For Belichick, who's on the wrong side of 70, a rebuild might not be worth the effort, especially since he's chasing Don Shula's record.

Secondly, Belichick is reportedly looking for a similar setup with the Patriots. That means handing over coach AND general manager duties to Belichick. Considering how his tenure with the Patriots ended, teams are certainly wary of giving the coach that much power. He's a great defensive mind, but his skills as a drafter and a manager aren't exactly up to par with other teams.

If Belichick doesn't get a head coaching job in this cycle, then his likely destination is as an NFL pundit. He'd certainly thrive in that role, although it would be weird seeing him in front of the desk. If a lucrative job opening comes up, though… expect Belichick's name to rightfully pop up again.