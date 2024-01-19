The Eagles are getting quality depth with Austin Watkins Jr.

The Philadelphia Eagles did not have the 2023-24 NFL season they were hoping for. The Eagles got bounced out of the playoffs in the first round. Nevertheless, Philly has made a move on former Cleveland Browns WR Austin Watkins Jr., which further backs Devonta Smith and AJ Brown.

The Eagles strengthen their receiver depth amid a disappointing end to the season

Philadelphia signed Austin Watkins Jr. to the team on Thursday, per Browns Wire. The 25-year-old spent the entirety of the season on Cleveland's practice squad. Now, he will have the opportunity to gain experience next to two of the best receivers in the NFL.

AJ Brown helped lead Philly's offensive attack with stellar regular season production. Brown pulled in 106 receptions and amassed 1,456 yards to go with seven touchdowns. He was star QB Jalen Hurts' go-to target. Brown hoped to make a greater impact in the playoffs, but he will come back strong.

Meanwhile, Devonta Smith was an excellent partner to Brown's display. The 25-year-old caught 81 receptions worth 1,066 yards and seven TDs. He is vital to Philly's receiving core and should aid Brown in another top showing in Fall 2024.

The Eagles went on a late-season slump and eventually fell in their NFC Wild Card matchup. Injuries heavily affected the team in 2023-24; however, they should be strong for the next season. The move to sign Watkins bolsters the team's depth and practice squad.

Fans will miss the services of veteran center Jason Kelce, but the Eagles still retain some of the best youth and talent in the league. It will be interesting to see the rest of the moves Philly makes going into the offseason.