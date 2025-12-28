The Baltimore Ravens turned to power, and Derrick Henry answered the call. In a high-stakes Week 17 clash between the Green Bay Packers and Ravens, the veteran star seized control of the moment and the scoreboard. This Packers–Ravens clash promised tension, and Henry met it with force. He ripped off three first-half rushing touchdowns and changed the tone of the night. Baltimore needed a lift without Lamar Jackson. “King Henry” provided it with authority, balance, and familiar violence between the tackles.

The Ravens set their identity early. The offensive line surged forward. Receivers blocked downfield. Henry ran through first contact and punished defenders at the second level. Each touchdown added more belief. The sideline body language changed. The mission felt clear. Feed Henry. Lean on defense. Keep pressure on Green Bay. Simple plan. Big impact.

Derrick Henry’s hat trick resets expectations for the Ravens

Article Continues Below

The Packers leaned on the air while the Ravens leaned on the ground. Green Bay stacked passing yards and stretched the field. Meanwhile, Baltimore answered with rushing yards and attitude. Derrick Henry did more than score. He defined rhythm and controlled the clock, field position, and mood. The Packers adjusted fronts, but the early statement stayed the same.

In turn, the Ravens’ defense responded with edge, tackling cleanly and forcing tougher throws from the Packers’ offense. As a result, complementary football returned at the right time. It looked like December football built for weather, contact, and patience.

Moreover, without Lamar Jackson, the spotlight shifted and Henry embraced it. His runs carried message and momentum. Once again, he reminded everyone why his nickname still fits. “King” is not branding. It is how he plays when the season tightens. Ultimately, Baltimore’s playoff hopes have lived on thin margins, but nights like this thicken the path and steady the pulse.

For Green Bay, the question becomes response. For Baltimore, it becomes belief. One thought lingers under the cold Green Bay lights: with Derrick Henry setting this tone, can the Ravens turn this Week 17 surge into a full playoff charge?