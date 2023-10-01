The Denver Broncos have somehow gotten off to a worse start in 2023 than they did in 2022. They were 2-1 through three games last year despite looking bad. Now, they are 0-3 and fresh off of a historic, 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Broncos are essentially bound to competing for wins by Russell Wilson's contract. They have lots of talent but haven’t put it all together yet. There's no time for them to wait and develop as a group. The results have to be there for the Broncos and they have to be a winning team.

It is early in the season for the Broncos to panic and sell off pieces but they are not ready to sell yet, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The Broncos, for instance, are not in sell mode despite last week's historic loss to the Dolphins, sources say. Denver general manager George Paton is someone who will always field trade calls, and they do have two receivers in Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, who drew trade interest in the offseason. But Denver isn't there yet.”

Last year, the Broncos traded Bradley Chubb for numerous draft picks, including a first-round pick that they used to acquire head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. They also picked up his replacement in a small trade with the New York Jets.

The trade deadline for this season isn’t until Halloween, which will afford the Broncos some time to see where they are really at. At this rate, they will be sellers again, especially with some intriguing players that other teams are interested in, as Rapoport mentioned. Their schedule isn’t totally going to soften up, either, as they will face the Kansas City Chiefs twice before the deadline. Still, they have more chances to beat easy opponents.

The Broncos are on the road again in Week 4 but if they can’t beat the woeful Chicago Bears, it really has to be time to make drastic changes. Payton talked a big game about how bad the team was last year with nothing to back it up.