Here's a big understatement: the Denver Broncos lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Broncos did not just lose to Miami; they got annihilated by Tua Tagovailoa and company in a 70-20 loss on the road. If you weren't able to watch the game, you'd think that score was a typo, but that was truly what the scoreboard reflected when it was all over in Miami Gardens.

Denver's loss to the Dolphins left countless Broncos fans demoralized. Imagine how much more painful that loss was to Denver's players. Offensive lineman Garett Bolles sounded so defeated in the locker room when he spoke about the loss.

“S**t. I’m tired of losing man. I’ve been here for 7 years and all I’ve done is lost.” the veteran said (h/t

Scotty Gange of 9NEWS Denver).

Bolles had high expectations of the Broncos heading into the 2023 NFL season. After the 2022 campaign in which Denver finished last in the AFC West division with just a 5-12 record despite the arrival of quarterback Russell Wilson in Mile High City, there was renewed hope in the team mainly because of the hiring of Sean Payton as the franchise's head coach. Through three weeks in the 2023 season, Payton's impact on the team has yet to manifest in the form of a victory. The Broncos are 0-3 and are coming off a historically brutal beatdown. How will they be able to recover from that?

In any case, there's no option for the Broncos but to move forward. They will be taking on fellow winless squad Chicago Bears in Week 4 on the road.