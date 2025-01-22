The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the verge of losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, at the last minute, the Buccaneers made sure Coen wouldn't leave town with a massive contract extension.

Tampa Bay felt a, “significant amount of concern,” over losing Coen, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Head coach Todd Bowles went directly to ownership, requesting that they do everything they can to ensure he returns. Bowles' wish was granted, as Coen is remaining with the Buccaneers as one of the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the league.

As the Jaguars looked for the head coach, it was seeming increasingly likely that Coen was the favorite. Never having been a head coach at the college or professional level, it would've been a massive jumpstart for his career. But Coen was focused on the situation that fits in best in 2025. And for that, that's continuing to build Tampa Bay's offense.

While they ultimately were eliminated from the playoffs, the Buccaneers' offense skyrocketed in their year first under Coen. Tampa Bay ended the regular season ranked third in total offense, averaging 399.5 yards per game. Their rushing attack ranked fourth, averaging 149.2 YPG.

This comes a year after the Buccaneers were ranked dead-last in rushing offense, averaging just 88.8 YPG. Their total offense 23rd, averaging 313 YPG.

From quarterback Baker Mayfield to their litany of running backs, it's clear how much Liam Coen's gameplan affected Tampa Bay. Todd Bowles wasn't prepared to see that go. While his offensive plan could've turned around the Jaguars, Bowles knows that it's a system that already works for the Buccaneers.

With another strong season, it's likely that Coen finds himself a hot name come next hiring cycle. But if he is, that means the Buccaneers likely had another winning year. And that Bowles' intuition proved right.