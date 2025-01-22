The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a solid 2024 campaign. Tampa finished the regular season 10-7 and won the NFC South division title once again. The Buccaneers have enjoyed their recent success largely on the backs of QB Baker Mayfield and offensive coordinator Liam Coen. It appears that marriage will continue into the 2025 season thanks to a new contract extension.

The Buccaneers OC is taking himself out of the running for the Jaguars' head coaching job, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coen will return to Tampa Bay on a new contract that will make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL.

This is great news for a Buccaneers team that has flourished on offense under Coen's leadership.

Coen was viewed as a top candidate to land Jacksonville's head coaching job. He was scheduled for a second interview in Jacksonville on Wednesday. Jacksonville is already scheduled to talk with Raiders DC Patrick Graham and former Jets head coach Robert Saleh for second interviews later this week.

One reason why the Jaguars wanted Coen was his ability to elevate quarterbacks. Coen's relationship with Baker Mayfield is the most recent evidence of this ability.

Tampa took a chance on Mayfield in 2023, signing him to a one-year contract just two years removed from being Cleveland's franchise QB. Mayfield rewarded the Buccaneers with two career season in a row. He finished the 2024 campaign with 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with only 16 interceptions.

The future in Tampa is bright with Coen and Mayfield leading the way on offense.

Buccaneers should find Baker Mayfield some young offensive weapons this offseason

Now that Tampa has both Mayfield and Coen installed for the future, it's time to reload on offense.

Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans is coming towards the end of this career. Chris Godwin is going to be a free agent and is expected to leave Tampa for a lucrative contract elsewhere. The Buccaneers would be wise to address this position sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers are currently pretty cash strapped heading into the offseason. Over the Cap estimate that Tampa has only ~$2.7 million in cap space for 2025, which gives them very little room to maneuver. This could certainly change after restructuring some contracts or cutting a few players. Even so, it feels unlikely that Tampa will be able to bring in a big name during free agency.

Instead, the Buccaneers should build through the 2025 NFL Draft. But who should they select?

Tampa picks at 19th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. One recent mock draft from CBS Sports has the Buccaneers selecting Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

If the Buccaneers decide to wait until day two to select a receiver, they could instead upgrade the defense. Other good fits who should be available at pick 19 include Tennessee edge James Pearce Jr. and Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison.

It will be fascinating to see how the Buccaneers approach this offseason with a limited salary cap.