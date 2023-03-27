The Arizona Cardinals have granted wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to talk to other teams in pursuit of trade, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

DeAndre Hopkins has been rumored to be traded for much of this offseason, and it is viewed as pretty much an inevitability by many that he will be moved.

Hopkins was long viewed as the best receiver in the NFL, but it has been a bit rough for him over the last couple of years. He is approaching his age 31 season, and has dealt with some injuries over the last couple of years. Hopkins also missed the first six games last season due to a PED suspension.

The financial component of this is part of what complicates things in this potential trade. Hopkins’ cap hit for the 2023 season is at $30.75 million, according to Spotrac. The Cardinals would pick up $22.6 million in dead cap if they were to cut him. If they designate it as a post June 1 cut, they could cut that dead cap hit in half, pushing the rest of it into 2024.

The Cardinals will likely have to pay some salary to make a DeAndre Hopkins trade work, according to Florio. That is where giving Hopkins permission to talk to other teams comes in. Hopkins will be able to figure out what kind of reworked contract works with the teams that are willing to trade for him.

The hope is that Hopkins can find a destination that makes him happy that can give him a reworked contract that is satisfactory for him, while the Cardinals get some compensation for the wide receiver.