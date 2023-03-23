A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The guessing game is still on about where exactly will star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins play in the 2023 NFL season. While he is still with the Arizona Cardinals and has a contract that won’t expire until the end of the 2024 NFL season, rumors have been swirling nonstop this offseason about a potential trade that will have him suiting up for a different team soon.

Among the teams being linked to DeAndre Hopkins is the Buffalo Bills, and rumors about a trade to the AFC East franchise have only gotten more intense after he posted a video on Instagram Story with a picture of himself driving a car as Bob Marley & The Wailers’s Buffalo Soldier plays in the background.

I have no idea what these things mean or not, or if players just do it to mess with people, but this was just posted to DeAndre Hopkins Instagram a few minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/s02iUVpWmH — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) March 22, 2023

Of course, the only hint of this being anything related to the Bills is the lyrics of the song, which has absolutely nothing to do about football. Linking it to Buffalo football is something of a reach that even literature students wouldn’t likely make, but in social media, people can come up with any theory.

The Cardinals are entering a new era. While they still have Kyler Murray as the quarterback, the Cards have new faces outside of the roster, with Kliff Kingsbury gone and his position succeeded by Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort being the new general manager. Trading DeAndre Hopkins could be a plan in the works for the Cardinals, who acquired the wideout via a trade with the Houston Texans in 2020.

If DeAndre Hopkins lands with the Bills, Josh Allen will have a scary tandem of targets downfield in Hopkins and Stefon Diggs.

DeAndre Hopkins is still a huge asset amid trade rumors

Although it’s been a while since he last earned a Pro Bowl nod, which was in 2020, it is still hard to deny the greatness of DeAndre Hopkins as a no. 1 target downfield. In the 2022 NFL season, Hopkins played in only nine games and recorded just 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 64 receptions. However, the Cardinals’ offense as a whole was problematic. That’s not to mention that his season got cut short by a lower-body injury. When healthy, DeAndre Hopkins is still going to make big plays for his team’s offense, and putting himself in a much more ideal football environment that has an elite quarterback should do wonders for his numbers again.