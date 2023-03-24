Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

DeAndre Hopkins’ name continues to float around in trade conversations with several teams. Pacman Jones revealed five teams that had been in pursuit of Hopkins, and there is no question he is the top wide receiver on the board right now. The five teams mentioned by Jones were the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Atlanta Falcons.

However, it sure looks like some of these teams — especially the Patriots — will wait around and see what happened regarding the Hopkins situation, per a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“With a new Cardinals regime, headed by GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon, rival teams know Hopkins would be a salary dump, which significantly reduces his trade value. That’s why teams like the Patriots, who had an early conversation with the Cardinals, don’t plan to pursue him unless there’s a substantial change in philosophy, according to a league source.”

Given these circumstances, finding a suitable trade partner might be challenging for the Arizona Cardinals. There is no denying the talent that Hopkins brings to the table, but he endured injuries, served a suspension, and is still under contract until 2024, so there are a lot of obstacles for teams to jump over.

The Ravens make sense if they bring back Lamar Jackson, and the Patriots also make sense to give Mac Jones a true No. 1 wide receiver. However, the Patriots — and other teams — might decide to sit around and wait for the situation to change.