The Chargers are reportedly interested in two veteran coaches.

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to begin their search for a head coach very soon. The search regarding their coaching vacancy will reportedly coincide with their search for a general manager. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, among the early contenders for the head coaching vacancy are Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick.

This report was corroborated by KOA Colorado reporter Benjamin Allbright. He went on to say that the Chargers have “put background work” in on Harbaugh, Belichick, and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Why Jim Harbaugh, Bill Belichick may interest Chargers

The Chargers seem interested in playoff and/or Super Bowl experience, as noted by Anderson. Harbaugh and Belichick certainly fit the bill, if that's the case. Harbaugh took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl back in 2012. He has also led Michigan to the CFP National Championship Game with their win over Alabama on Monday.

Belichick, of course, needs no introduction. The Patriots head coach has won six Super Bowls in charge of New England. Since taking over in 2000, the Pats have missed the playoffs just six times under Belichick.

Both of these hires would represent a change from their last hire. Los Angeles tabbed then-Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as head coach back in 2021. Staley had no previous head coaching experience. Furthermore, he had just two playoff games under his belt as a coordinator.

Obviously, things didn't work out. And the Chargers certainly hope to take that next step sooner rather than later. They have a quarterback in Justin Herbert, and there is talent around him. Getting the head coach hire right is a major first step toward success down the line. Let's see if the Chargers truly go big and can lure either Jim Harbaugh or Bill Belichick to the City of Angels.