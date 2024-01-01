No 49ers quarterback has thrown for more yards in a season than Brock Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers have earned the top seed in the NFC thanks to their win on Sunday. But their win also saw a bit of franchise history being made. Quarterback Brock Purdy bounced back from a horrific Week 16 start against the Baltimore Ravens. In Week 17, the Niners quarterback set the franchise record for most passing yards in a single season.

The Iowa State product threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the win against the Washington Commanders. He now has 4280 yards on the year, surpassing Jeff Garcia's 4278 yards from the 2000 season. After the game, Purdy opened up about the record.

“With the rich history this place has, to break a record like that, to me, on the human side it’s like, ‘Cool,’” the 49ers signal-caller said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “I was just a little kid dreaming of playing in the NFL. To be able to do something like that, man, it’s pretty cool.”

Brock Purdy surpasses 49ers legends in win vs. Commanders

The 49ers have had some true superstars under center over the years. Steve Young and Joe Montana are likely the names to come to mind. However, neither were able to match Purdy's total. Young had two 4000-yard seasons as a Niners player, but Montana fell short of the 4000 mark.

The Iowa State product had some big moments throughout the 2023 season. He has thrown for 300+ yards in five games this year. In two of those games, he threw for 360+ yards. He did so in a Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and in a Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Brock Purdy has been quite the revelation for the 49ers. Now, the NFC runs through San Francisco in the playoffs. Let's see how far the Niners and Purdy can go after a massive season for both the team and its starting quarterback.