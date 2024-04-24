Quarterbacks are expecting to go fast and early in the 2024 NFL Draft. But with the Los Angeles Chargers having Justin Herbert on their roster, they'll look elsewhere. Perhaps even moving out of their No. 5 spot completely.
As the NFL Draft looms closer, the Los Angeles is reportedly open for trade, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. In fact, some believe the Chargers can't wait to make a deal.
“The Chargers have made it clear – they want to move back,” an NFL executive said. “They probably want an (offensive) tackle.”
The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders New England Patriots – who control the first three picks – all have a clear need at quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals have Kyler Murray, meaning they could conceivably trade down for a quarterback needy team. But if they stand pat and draft wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. – which has been widely speculated – then the Chargers would be in a premier position.
While they'd miss out on Harrison, they would now have control of the entire NFL Draft. If JJ McCarthy or Drake Maye is available, they control what it would take to come up and land them. For any team desperately in need of QB, coming up to No. 5 could be their final opportunity to land one of the premier 2024 prospects.
In turn, Los Angeles would likely receive supreme draft capital. A pick as valuable at No. 5 would surely earn the Chargers a future first round pick on top of a 2024 selection. If they don't move too far down the board, LA can build towards their future while still adding a pristine prospect for their current roster. The way the team is currently built, and with Jim Harbaugh now at head coach, paints the picture of a team who doesn't want to rebuild too long.
The 2024 NFL Draft will answer plenty of questions when it comes to the Chargers' plans. Trading back from their slot would shake up the entire proceedings and start the Harbaugh tenure off with a bang.
Who Chargers should be targeting in 2024 NFL Draft
If Los Angeles were to target offensive line, Notre Dame's Joe Alt is considered by many pundits to be the best tackle in the class. He spent three years at Notre Dame, appearing in 25 games. He was lauded for his work in the trenches, earning First-Team All-American honors in 2022 and Unanimous All-American honors in 2023.
With Herbert under center, the Chargers want to do everything in their power to keep him upright. That didn't go to plan in 2023, as LA let up 43 sacks, 13th most in the NFL. Adding Alt would shore up that offensive line and be a massive step towards lowering that number.
But Los Angeles is also in need of wide receiver talent and the 2024 NFL Draft offers a pair of tantalizing prospects. While Harrison is off the board in this exercise, both Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze would be available. Adding a playmaker would make the Chargers' offense more dynamic and help fill the losses felt by Mike Williams and Keenan Allen's departure.
By staying at No. 5, the Chargers guarantee themselves a top flight player. But by trading down, Los Angeles could still potentially land their target while adding valuable draft capital as they build their roster under Jim Harbaugh.