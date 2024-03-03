All signs still point to Chris Jones re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Any notion his publicly stated desire to chase an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat alongside Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company might drive down the final price of Jones' new contract, though, has already vanished.
Buzz at the ongoing NFL Combine in Indianapolis is that it will take a price tag of “$27 million to $28 million per year” for the Chiefs to bring back Jones on a long-term deal, per ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.
“Will Chris Jones escape Kansas City? Most around the league do not expect it, but they also don't expect the talented free agent defensive tackle to take a discount. The feeling is if Kansas City can reach the range of $27 million to $28 million per year, that should help close the deal. But the Chiefs have work to do. Jones could probably surpass those numbers if he hits the market. As one AFC scout told me, he is the blue-chip player of the entire free agent class, age be damned (he turns 30 this summer). The Chiefs made clear from the combine they will do everything possible. But remember that Kansas City typically doesn't pay premium salaries to its own defensive players. It did it for Jones four years ago, but the list isn't long.”
Kansas City failed to sign Jones to a long-term contract last offseason, the sides ultimately agreeing to an incentive-laden one-year deal after he sat out the team's season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs have been much more aggressive making Jones their priority this time around, though, placing the franchise tag on star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed ahead of a potential trade and also creating more cap space by parting ways with veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling.
Jones, 30, was arguably the best player on Kansas City's dominant defense in 2023, fighting through consistent double-teams en route to 10.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss en route to First Team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season. His pass-rush win rate was 20%, tied with Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald for best in the NFL among defensive tackles, per ESPN.