After another Super Bowl title, Chris Jones isn't trying to leave the Chiefs.

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated yet another Super Bowl title with a championship parade. If what Jones said at the parade remains true, the Chiefs would have a whole other reason to celebrate.

Jones is scheduled to hit free agency. However, he announced at the the championship parade that he doesn't plan on leaving Kansas City, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“For those who want Chris Jones gone, I ain't going nowhere, baby,” Jones proclaimed. “I will be here next year and the year after.”

In a moment of intense excitement, it makes sense that Jones would want to get the crowd hyped up. With so much Super Bowl success, a return to Kansas City makes sense for all parties. But if Jones were to actually re-sign, the money would have to be right. The Chiefs enter the 2024 offseason with almost $23 million to work with.

Retaining Jones would be a massive boost for Kansas City. During the regular season, Jones racked up 30 tackles, 29 quarterback hits and 10.5 sacks. He earned a stellar 84.1 grade from Pro Football Focus and both All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Jones has been named a Pro Bowler five times and an All-Pro twice.

Needless to say, Chris Jones is one of the best defensive disruptors in the NFL. He has been key for the Chiefs in becoming the league's most recent dynasty.

Jones doesn't want to leave, and the Chiefs will look to facilitate a deal. But Jones certainly won't come cheap after another Super Bowl title.