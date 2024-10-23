The Kansas City Chiefs swung a big trade for DeAndre Hopkins with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday morning as they look to shore up their injury-plagued wide receiver room. With Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster all battling injuries, the team sent a conditional fourth-round pick to the Titans in exchange for Hopkins.

There's no doubt that this move will prove to be helpful for the Chiefs, as Hopkins can come in and be the team's new number one wide receiver. However, Kansas City may not be done adding to this position just yet, as they have been linked to Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk in the immediate aftermath of this deal.

“Jacksonville's Christian Kirk has a very tradeable contract — $14.5 million in salary this year, $15.5 million next year that isn't guaranteed — and with Jacksonville going nowhere and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. emerging as Trevor Lawrence's top target, I think there's a chance Kirk could be on the move. He also makes a ton of sense for the Chiefs, considering the Doug Pederson-Andy Reid connection and the fact that he can work out of the slot (if the Chiefs add another receiver). Kirk would be able to do some of what the Chiefs were asking of Rashee Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster.” – Dan Graziano, ESPN

Adding Hopkins is a huge win for the Chiefs, but they still have lost a ton of talent at wide receiver this season with all the injuries they have suffered. Potentially adding Kirk, who has taken a backseat to Brian Thomas Jr. in the Jags offense, could help the Chiefs out in a big way, as they need a slot receiver to come in and fill the role that Rice and Smith-Schuster had initially held.

Kirk isn't putting up massive numbers so far this season (25 REC, 320 YDS, 1 TD), but he's not long removed from posting 84 receptions for 1108 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. The Chiefs have already made a big move to shore up their offense, but if Jacksonville makes Kirk available, Kansas City could ultimately double-dip at the position in an effort to further help out Patrick Mahomes under center.