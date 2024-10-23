The Kansas City Chiefs just addressed their biggest need by making a DeAndre Hopkins trade with the Tennessee Titans. Patrick Mahomes has already lost several offensive weapons this season with running back Isaiah Pacheco and wide receivers Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and the latest, JuJu Smith-Schuster going down, so bringing in a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro made a lot sense.

“It’s happening: Titans and Chiefs are working to finalize a trade that would send WR DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City, league sources tell ESPN,” NFL Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday morning.

At 32, DeAndre Hopkins isn't the dominant force he once was, but this trade will still help the Chiefs offense as DHop is an upgrade over rookie Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and Skyy Moore. Through six games in 2024, Hopkins has 15 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown for the struggling Titans.

How long can the Chiefs stay undefeated?

Despite all the skill position injuries, the Chiefs are the last undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0 on the season. It is the third time the team has been the final unblemished squad under Andy Reid, as they earned that distinction in 2013 and 2017. However, the last undefeated team hasn't won the Super Bowl since Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts did it in 2006.

The NFL is a league of parity, so on any given Sunday, any team could upset the Chiefs. That said, Kansas City does have some specifically tough games coming up on its schedule.

The next three weeks are relatively easy, with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Denver Broncos on the slate. After that, they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. After that, Week 14 is the Los Angeles Chargers and Weeks 16 and 17 bring the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

While there are some tough games, it's not the hardest schedule on earth, so KC could stay undefeated for a while.