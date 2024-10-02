While there had been rumors indicating otherwise, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly not expected dto trade Davante Adams to the Kansas City Chiefs, their AFC West rivals.

The Chiefs had been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Adams, who appears to want out of Las Vegas. But an intradivisional blockbuster trade is always unlikely, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's likely not happening with Adams.

“And while the Jets and Saints interest Adams, there are other teams that remain interested in the Raiders wide receiver,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Despite any speculation, the team not expected to be an option is Kansas City, per sources.”

Where will Raiders trade Davante Adams to?

The Chiefs would be an intriguing option if the Raiders were OK executing a trade with their rivals, mostly because it would once again pair Adams with an elite quarterback and give Kansas City the best possible backup plan after Rashee Rice's injury.

For eight seasons, Adams was one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets with the Green Bay Packers. But since being traded and signing an extension with the Raiders, Adams has not had the QB play he most likely expected to have.

When he signed an $140 million deal with the Raiders in 2022, Adams was joining his former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr, who was the Raiders' starting quarterback at the time. But less than one year after Adams signed with the team, Las Vegas released Carr, who then signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Last year, three quarterbacks started for the Raiders (Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie Aidan O'Connell, and 38-year-old Brian Hoyer), but none seemed to have the connection with Adams that Rodgers or Carr did. Adams saw his numbers fall despite still being targeted often, and now it appears that the three-time All-Pro wideout would like to be traded — and preferably to a place that has either Rodgers or Carr.

If they want, the Raiders can sit and wait a little over a month before the NFL trade deadline, which is set for Nov. 5. The team is traveling to Denver this weekend to play another one of its AFC West rivals, the Broncos.