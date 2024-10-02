The Las Vegas Raiders are treading water at 2-2 while wide receiver Davante Adams remains frustrated with the team, to the point where he has requested a trade. Rumors around the league have said the wideout has long considered a change in scenery, and now he has made it official. Likewise, more speculations indicate that part of Davante Adams' frustrations with the Raiders stems from cutting Derek Carr, their former longtime quarterback.

“Davante Adams has been considering a trade request out of Las Vegas for weeks,” according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

In another post, Schultz continued, “Part of the reason why Davante Adams ended up with the Raiders was because of his relationship with Derek Carr. The team dumped his quarterback after one year, and many, many things have gone wrong since, which has left Adams frustrated.”

Should the Raiders trade Adams?

Since the QB refused a trade to any other team, the Raiders released Derek Carr and save almost $30 million in cap space. Since then, the former Raider has signed a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, where he appears to have flourished, leading them to a hot start though they are also now 2-2.

Adams had tried to make it work with the Raiders since Carr left. During training camp, he has tried building chemistry with QB1 Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, but the skill level simply wasn't a good fit for the veteran wide receiver.

At 32 years old, his main value is helping a contending team win now, and not waste his remaining years with a rebuilding team like the Raiders, with a new head coach and new quarterbacks.

Moreover, the wideout has played with elite-level quarterbacks prior to the Raiders. After all, Adams played with Aaron Rodgers for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

However, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets, and then they traded Adams to the Raiders. Fans might see both Adams and Rodgers together again, if a trade happens.

As of Tuesday, the Raiders have said that they would “consider” trading the star receiver for a package of a second-round pick and more compensation. With the NFL trade deadline still several weeks away, there's no rush for any deal, and the parameters might even change.

It might be safe to say, though, that the receiver has played his last game with the Raiders. The team has classified him as “week to week” after Adams injured his hamstring. He also sat out the Raiders' Week 4 win versus the Cleveland Browns.