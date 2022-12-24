By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns have had a rough 2022 season, but that’s typically what happens when your star quarterback is suspended for the first 11 games of the season. But even with Deshaun Watson back under the center, the Browns have still been struggling. And when a team struggles, people are always going to shift their attention to the head coach of the team, who happens to be Kevin Stefanski in this case.

There has been a lot that has gone against the Browns this season, but Stefanski hasn’t exactly been at his best when it comes to coaching this team. Their offensive gameplans have been iffy all season long, and while their defense has been excellent for long stretches of the season, it feels like this team should be playing at a higher level. Stefanski’s seat has been a bit warm in recent weeks as a result, but it sounds like the Browns are still planning to bring Stefanski back in 2023 despite a rough 2022 campaign.

“Despite a trying 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns are expected to retain head coach Kevin Stefanski, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. There had been some speculation around the league that Cleveland ownership could move on from the 2020 AP NFL Coach of the Year, but sources say the Haslems haven’t considered making a change.” – Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports

It should be worth noting that the Browns are still in the playoff hunt this season despite having a 6-8 record, and with Watson under center, there’s hope that the offense can figure things out. But nothing has been easy for Stefanski this season, and it was reasonable to wonder whether the Browns would ponder a change. But those rumors seem to have been shut down here, and it looks like Stefanski will indeed be back for the 2023 season in Cleveland.