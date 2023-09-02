With Jonathan Taylor out due to injury, Deon Jackson is expected to start at running back for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

“On #Colts running back situation w/ Jonathan Taylor out 1st four games, Deon Jackson slated to start first game against #Jaguars per league sources. And Zack Moss, making speedy recovery from wrist surgery, expected back by second or third week, per sources,” Wilson reported.

Taylor was mentioned in no shortage of trade rumors but a deal failed to come to fruition. Taylor is one of the best running backs in the NFL but his future with the Colts is uncertain. He will miss time due to injury and then it will be interesting to see if he ends up in trade talks again. For now, Indianapolis is likely turning to Deon Jackson.

Jackson, 24, is a young running back who features intriguing potential. He made his NFL debut in 2021 with the Colts, appearing in nine games that season. Jackson had just 13 total attempts, however.

He received more playing time in 2022. Jackson appeared in 16 games and started two contests. Jackson recorded 236 total rushing yards on 68 attempts to go along with a rushing touchdown. He added 30 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown through the air.

It would not be surprising to see Jackson take another step forward for the Colts during the 2023 campaign given this expected opportunity to start Week 1. If Taylor does end up getting traded at some point, perhaps Indianapolis will consider making Jackson their running back of the future.

Jackson will focus on taking care of business to open the season against the Jaguars for now.