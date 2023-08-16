Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has weighed in on the Jonathan Taylor trade request and contract saga.

Despite the messy situation in Indy, Ballard still thinks highly of his prized running back. The Colts GM also stressed they want Taylor's health to improve before moving forward with contract discussions, per SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I think of the world of Jonathan. He's been a great Colt, great player for the Colts. You know, unfortunately last year he, you know, got hurt early in the season, was dinged all year. Fought through it 'til he finally got to a point where he, you know, had to have this surgery and now he's finishing his rehab process. And so hopefully as we move forward here we'll get him back but we need to get him 100 percent healthy before we do anything,” Ballard said on Tuesday.

Can Colts GM Chris Ballard and Co. end the Jonathan Taylor saga soon?

Jonathan Taylor reporting to Colts practice this week is a good sign for fans of the Horseshoe. However, he did not take the field because he is still on the team's PUP list. Taylor demanded a trade after the two sides failed to agree on a contract extension on July 30. Ballard and Colts owner Jim Irsay have yet to part ways with the 2021 Pro Bowl running back.

If Taylor's rehab on his injured ankle continues to progress, he and the Colts cold potentially resume negotiating on a lucrative contract extension. Taylor's injury, a leaky offensive line, and poor quarterback play were some of the reasons they had an atrocious 4-12-1 record last year.

Indy need a healthy and motivated Jonathan Taylor. He and rookie Anthony Richardson will form an athletic running back-quarterback duo for an up-and-coming Colts team.

Hopefully, Chris Ballard's remarks on Tuesday will pave the way for Jonathan Taylor's long-term tenure in the Circle City.