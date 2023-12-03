The beleaguered Commanders head coach appears to be at the end of his rope.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera — whose time with the team is already believed to be over by many, had few answers following the team's 45-15 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

According to a social media post by NFL Network's Nicki Jhabvala, when asked if it's getting hard to say the team has grown given its play of late, Rivera replied, “It is,” adding, “You can't do the things we did and expect to win.”

If Rivera is relieved of his duties after this week's embarrassing loss, it would be the second straight firing in as many weeks. Commanders' defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was let go and replaced by Jim Salgado last week.

Rivera was candid about his future when speaking to the press last week. “I can only control what I can,” Rivera said. “What happens beyond today, beyond the end of the season, that's not in my control. So, everything I can do is focus on today, the present. That's the only thing I have. I'll try to get that across to the players as well. I can't focus on what I can't control.”

The 4-9 Commanders now have the third-worst record in the NFC behind only the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) and Carolina Panthers (1-10).

Rivera led the team to a playoff appearance — their first since 2016, in 2020, a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rivera is 26-36-1 in his four seasons with the Commanders. Rivera was hired by former Commanders' owner Daniel Synder, who sold the team to a group led by Josh Harris for $6.05B in July of this year.