Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders seem more than content to open the season with Sam Howell as their starting quarterback. However, if an interesting NFL Draft opportunity arises, it may be too good for the Commanders to pass up on.

The Commanders are interested in Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, via ESPN’s John Keim. If Hooker is available in the second or third round, Keim believes that Washington would strike.

However, he notes that the Commanders don’t plan on trading up for a QB unless one of the premier throwers unexpectedly fall. They’re planning on going into training camp with Howell and backup Jacoby Brissett. However, Hooker is a quarterback that would have Washington second guessing their current QB situation.

Hendon Hooker transferred to Tennessee prior to the 2021 season. In his two years with the Volunteers, Hooker threw for 6,080 yards and 58 touchdowns. He added another 1,046 rushing yards and 10 scores. He broke onto the scene in 2022, winning SEC Offensive Player of the Year and being named First-team All-SEC.

That breakout season has Hooker on NFL radars. He does have a couple red flags however. Hooker will be 25-years-old when he enters the league. Furthermore, he is coming off of a torn ACL. While he is rising up draft boards, those downsides have kept his projections realistic.

Which is a boon for the Commanders. They understand the price for a first-round quarterback might be too steep. However, if a player of Hooker’s caliber is available in the second or third-round, Washington could look to upgrade their QB room.

For all the hype Sam Howell has been getting in Washington, he could face some added competition in Hooker after the NFL Draft.