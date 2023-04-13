Dan Snyder is close to a deal to sell the Washington Commanders, but who the team will be sold to is yet to be determined, according to John Keim of ESPN.

It was reported earlier on Thursday by Sportico that a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris was closing in on a deal to buy the team. That group also includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and former NBA star Magic Johnson, according to the report. The Josh Harris group continues to be optimistic that it will get the team, according to Keim.

However, Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos and his family are still in the mix, and it is a head-to-head race, according to Keim. No deal has been signed, and when one has been agreed to, it has to be submitted to the NFL to be approved by league owners.

The Harris groups has reportedly submitted an official offer of around $6 billion, according to Keim. Steve Apostolopoulos put in a bid as well, but the monetary amount is not disclosed.

Jeff Bezos announced he would not place a bid on the team, despite prior interest. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Ferttita placed a bid as well, but at less money than the Harris group, according to ESPN. That number was $5.6 billion, which was the value that Forbes placed on the Commanders.

“At some point you’ve got to draw a line in the sand, and that’s where we are,” Tilman Ferttita said to CNBC. “If they can get somebody to pay them more than that, good luck to them. … I don’t think $6 billion is the right number.”

Regardless of who Dan Snyder chooses, it seems the Commanders will have a new owner in the very near future.