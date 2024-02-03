Maybe the Patriots go a different direction than quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots are in prime position to nab their next franchise quarterback on April 25th.

Owning the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, New England is guaranteed the chance to select one of the top-three signal-callers in a loaded quarterback class. USC's Caleb Williams seems a near-lock to go to the Chicago Bears at first overall, but both North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels could be available when the Patriots are on the clock in Detroit. What better way to kickoff the Jerod Mayo era in Foxborough by finally finding Tom Brady's long-term successor?

Not so fast, though. Still without a general manager despite naming Mayo as Bill Belichick's replacement last month, there's reportedly a possibility New England opts for a left tackle with the third overall pick if director of scouting Eliot Wolf is promoted to become the team's lead personnel decision-maker.

“Head coach Jerod Mayo began reaching out to candidates shortly after he was hired. It seems likely a new voice will be added to the personnel department, but that role or title is still anyone’s guess,” Jeff Howe of the Athletic wrote on Saturday.

“In-house candidates Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh have also been under consideration. If it’s Wolf running the show, expect the Patriots to give a long, hard look at drafting a left tackle with the No. 3 pick.”

Notre Dame's Joe Alt and Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu are broadly considered the top tackle prospects in the class of 2024. Any large-scale offensive rebuild would be aided by the foundational presence of a stalwart left tackle. But when is the next time the Patriots will have the opportunity to bring in a blue-chip quarterback talent like Maye or Daniels?

Needless to say, keep a close on who New England hires next general manager. It could tip the Patriots' hand regarding their plans on April 25th.