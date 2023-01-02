By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially NFC South champions after beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. While Tom Brady has once again taken them to the playoffs, there are already rumors swirling about where he could end up in 2023. TB12’s current deal with the Bucs expires this offseason. And according to an anonymous NFL executive, Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders is gaining traction, especially with their latest Derek Carr fiasco.

Via The Athletic:

“An NFL executive Sunday morning that there’s buzz in league circles that Tom Brady is “lining up places where he wants to go” next season. Brady’s contract voids after this season. The Raiders could provide a natural landing spot with Brady’s former New England offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, in place as Las Vegas’ head coach.”

The veteran quarterback has already been linked to Vegas in the past. The connection with McDaniels, his OC in New England who is now the head coach of the Raiders, certainly makes it an appealing landing spot. They’re expected to likely trade Carr after his atrocious campaign and Jarrett Stidham isn’t the answer. Brady could be a perfect replacement.

Tom Brady looked like his normal self on Sunday, lighting up the Panthers for 432 passing yards and three touchdowns. He’s now thrown for 4,610 yards, 24 scores, and nine interceptions in 2022. After coming out of retirement prior to the season, it’s clear TB12 still has gas left in the tank.

It’ll be interesting to see where he suits up next season but for now, the veteran signal-caller is focused on taking the Bucs deep into the playoffs.