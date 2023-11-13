One NFL insider believes we could see Bill Belichick on the Cowboys sideline next year depending on how things go in Dallas and New England this season

I can't even fathom what the response would be if it were to come to fruition. The Dallas Cowboys, “America's Team,” the most valuable franchise in all of sports that is desperate for a Super Bowl title after nearly a thirty year draught, being coached by Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion hot on the pursuit of the NFL record for most wins by any coach, who is no stranger to the bright spotlight that comes with coaching the defining team of an era. Imagine Bill Belichick and Jerry Jones sharing a stage and addressing the media. Imagine the collective vitriol toward the Dallas Cowboys from otherwise impartial NFL fans. Imagine the endless hot takes. So. Many. Hot. Takes. Imagine watching Skip Bayless' head explode on live television (I do quite often, actually, and I so badly wanted to make that the cover photo for this piece, but decided not to pull the trigger).

Depending on how the remainder of the Patriots and Cowboys' seasons go, Jerry Jones could be hot on the pursuit of Bill Belichick's at year's end, according to Peter King of NBC Sports, who listed the Cowboys as the hypothetical top potential landing spot for Belichick in his weekly “Football Morning in America” column.

“The Cowboys could be in play, I think, only if they don’t win the division, have some sketchy outings down the stretch and go winless in the playoffs. In that case, I could see Jerry Jones chasing Belichick, repeating history from two decades ago. Before you say Belichick would never work for Jerry, remember 2003, when we all thought Bill Parcells would never work for Jones.”

King went on to list the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Chicago Bears (Hi, a Bears fan here, no thank you!) as the other four possible options for Belichick, assuming that Robert Kraft decides to part ways with Belichick at the end of the 2023 season. Belichick has long been linked to the Commanders and Chargers, and given the roller coaster season it's been in Chicago, it's a safe bet to assume that the Bears will have a coaching vacancy in about two month's time.

But man, Bill Belichick coaching in Dallas? How about them Cowboys?