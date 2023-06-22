Nearly two weeks have gone by since Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings. The four-time Pro Bowl running back made it pretty clear on Thursday that he wants to play for the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

Appearing on Sirius XM's NFL Radio, Cook said he thinks he is the “perfect fit” for the Dolphins offense.

“As a running back you look for a certain scheme and I know the scheme that I’m good in, and that’s outside zone, and that’s what the Miami Dolphins run,” Cook said. “So it’s like, you know, it’d be a perfect fit. And the roster, like you said, speaks for itself.”

The Dolphins' offense already has two uber-talented weapons in wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but the running game was miles behind the passing game last season for Miami. The Dolphins had the fourth-ranked passing offense in 2022 compared to the 25th-ranked rushing offense.

Cook said it's more than just the offense though and that joining the Dolphins would be exciting to him. Cook grew up in Miami and would love to come home.

“Yeah, it’s an exciting situation to go into when you got guys that can stretch the field on the outside,” Cook said. “I think that defense is pretty solid to me. Tua [Tagovailoa], when he’s out on the field, they got a winning a record.”

There are no reports that the Dolphins have offered anything to Dalvin Cook yet, but a playoff team that could be a running back shy of reaching championship-contending status would be foolish not to engage with one of the best running backs of the last half-decade.