The 2023-24 NFL campaign, as well as countless fantasy football drafts and seasons, could hinge on where Jonathan Taylor is traded. Or if he is even traded at all. The Miami Dolphins are working hard to ensure that they emerge the winners of this ongoing and competitive sweepstakes.

“Miami has made at least one offer, that was not accepted, and continues to engage the Colts in negotiations, according to a source,” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Thursday. Fans already knew of the team's ample interest in adding the star running back, but their continued presence in trade talks shows how committed the front office is to landing another premiere offensive weapon.

Dalvin Cook was speculated as a Dolphins' free agent target for months before officially winding up with their divisional rival, the New York Jets, last week. Taylor, though, is just 24 years of age and two seasons removed from leading the league in rushing yards and touchdowns en route to being named an All-Pro First-Team selection. If he can get fully healthy, head coach Mike McDaniel will have the deep and versatile offense his innovative mind is craving.

The competition is stiff for the Wisconsin alum, however, and will force Miami to really impress Indianapolis. A first-round pick, which was reported to be the Colts' initial asking price, is probably too steep for the Dolphins or any other team to seriously entertain. That does not mean general manager Chris Grier can't still make it worth their while with an intriguing package comprised of picks and maybe even players

Jonathan Taylor and Indy appear to have reached a point of no return in their conflict, so a deal will plausibly need to be worked out. Miami has reason to pull this off. And by the looks of it, the franchise also has the necessary persistence.