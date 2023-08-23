The latest NFL rumors are that the Indianapolis Colts have put a clock on Jonathan Taylor to find a trade destination, and now the All-Pro running back and his camp have just less than a week to find a new team willing to give the Colts the picks they want and Taylor the contract he wants. The good news is, the Miami Dolphins are one of six teams interested in the 2020 second-round pick.

As Taylor and the Colts continue to be at odds over a contract extension for the 24-year-old running back, the team has given its player permission to find a trade partner. And while RBs aren’t commanding big money or high draft picks in deals, reports are that Taylor might be the exception, with six NFL teams calling Indy to enquire.

Adding to the drama are the reports that say the Colts have given their star player until Tuesday to figure out a viable Jonathan Taylor trade destination.

“6 teams have called about Taylor. Dolphins are among them and are pursuing, as we've reported today. Can confirm that Taylor camp has been given Tuesday deadline to find trade partner that can work out deal with Indy,” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald tweeted. “Talks with Miami and Colts are ongoing. Whether Miami is willing to meet Colts' demands must play out, but Dolphins trying to get deal done.”

Jackson's report does not mention the other five teams, although based on the Vegas odds, the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buffalo Bills could all be in the mix.

The NFL rumors right now are that the Colts want a first-round pick, which hasn’t happened in a running back trade since 2013 when the Colts gave up a No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns for Trent Richardson.

If any back can fetch that price, though, it may be Taylor, who led the league in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards per game, longest run, yards from scrimmage, and total TDs in 2021.