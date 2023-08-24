Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been given an ultimatum to find a trade partner, and the Miami Dolphins are rumored to be at the top of the list of potential destinations. Although reports continue to swirl about a trade in the works, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has a comical response on why he isn't giving them much weight, reports Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein.

“Here's the thing about reports: I think my 2.5-year-old daughter just tweeted a report.”

A funny response from McDaniel, something that can be expected from the charismatic head coach. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that McDaniel and the rest of the Dolphins would welcome Taylor despite the coy nature of McDaniel's comments.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Even though Taylor is a very good running back, a trade being done by the ultimatum that the Colts gave looks improbable at this point given all of the obstacles that would need to be cleared. Not only would the Colts want a substantial haul of assets in return for the All-Pro running back, but Taylor would also want a guaranteed long-term contract from his new team.

The Dolphins will be alright if they miss out on Taylor since they have a serviceable backfield already in Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. Still, they would be hard pressed to claim that Taylor wouldn't be an upgrade.

Stay tuned into any further rumors surrounding Jonathan Taylor and a potential trade that sends him from the Colts to the Dolphins. Mike McDaniel is probably interested in the acquisition, but don't expect him to come out and say that anytime soon.